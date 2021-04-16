Lansing Jewelers donate 300 necklaces to frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Danielle Smith and her mom, Robin, have a jewelry store in Lansing.

They usually make jewelry to sell.

“You do a twist. Do a couple twist on the back,” Robin said.

But this past year, they decided to make jewelry to serve.

Danielle, Robin, and their friend, Lexi, donated 300 necklaces to frontline workers at Sparrow and McLaren COVID units.

Necklaces they hand-made with amethyst stones.



“You know, you’re like okay 300. We’ll just…we’ll work on it, we’ll get it done and keep going,” Robin said.

They chose amethyst for a reason.

“It’s known as a protection stone. So that’s what we wanted to do for all these people that are protecting everybody else,” Danielle said.

But making these necklaces didn’t happen as fast as they thought.

“Yep! Two weeks, we got it. And it took about a year,” Danielle said.

They donated the necklaces, but never got to meet the healthcare workers who received them. That is, until now.

Linda Todosciuk was one of the nurses. She said it’s nice to know people are still looking out for them, as COVID cases start to rise yet again.

“I was very very touched too by the kindness. You know, its been a while. And just, it’s still going on and we feel like maybe people have forgotten about us or… we’re still here doing it,” Todosciuk said.

But Danielle, Robin and Lexi didn’t forget about them, and the nurses said it was nice to finally put a face to the necklace.