Lansing Juneteenth Celebration preparations and parade deadlines

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is also known as Freedom Day. A day where celebrations take place around the country,

In Lansing, organizers are finalizing the preparations for its Juneteenth events, and some cut-off dates to participate are coming up, like the deadline for joining this year’s parade.

The 2021 African American Caravan Parade will be Saturday, June 19 at 11 am, and those wishing to join the caravan parade need to submit an application and a $28 fee by Friday, June, 11.

While this year’s parade will be a bit different, organizers say the message and meaning are still there, and its return this year is sure to bring the community together.

“We look forward to it, during this time when this country needs it, to come together and enjoy outdoor things, and enjoy the great things of what America is all about,” said Calvin Jones, Parade Chairman.



