Lansing City Council member addresses an ethics complaint. That form was submitted by other council members and the city mayor.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing city council member accused of violating the city’s code of ethics addressed the complaint Monday night during a meeting.

City documents show that the complaint on council member Jeffery Brown was submitted by other members and Mayor Andy Schor.

Earlier this month, the city’s board of ethics voted to send a third-party investigation up to the city council with the recommendation of more training.

The recommendation stems from one of the findings in the report. The outside investigator says Brown requested federal funding directly from congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office for two community projects.

According to the report, these types of requests are usually handled by the mayor.

Brown told investigators that he was unsure of the request process.

His attorneys also said the mayor was included in those initial funding request emails and a full application was never finished.

On Monday, Brown said the incident was an unintentional “mistake.” He said he’s on board with additional training on city council procedures even if that means taking a step back from committee assignments.

“Being raised in Lansing in our diverse community, servicing the most vulnerable population is very near to my heart,” he said.

“I want to make it clear that I love the privilege the people of Lansing have given to me and I’m fully committed to being the best council member I can be,” Brown said during councilmember comments at the start of the meeting.

The city council did not have any motion on the agenda regarding the ethics complaint. The council got the ethics board’s recommendation two weeks ago.