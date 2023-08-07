6 News will stream the news conference in this story LIVE at noon.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing city leaders will be addressing recent incidents of gun violence in the city today at a noon news conference at police headquarters.

In just the last week, police have started investigations into three homicides involving guns. In 2023 so far, there have been eight gun-related homicides investigated in Lansing. Over the same time frame in 2022, there were also eight homicides involving guns.

On July 30, police say 22-year-old Jose Flores was shot and killed. This happened on the 700 block of E. Kalamazoo St. Authorities arrested Aiden Wilson, 16, and Bradli Stoutmiles, 18, both of Lansing, and charged them as adults with 13 counts including open murder.

On August 3, police say, DePriest Morrell, 17, of Meridian Township, shot and killed D’Angelo Hayward. Hayward was found shot inside a car at the Boulevard West Apartments on Forest Road. Authorities arrested Morrell and will charge him with Open Murder as an adult.

One day later on August 4, police investigated a deadly shooting on Holmes Rd. in Lansing. Shortly before 10 p.m., the Lansing Fire Department found a 24-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.