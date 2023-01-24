Former Lugnuts assistant hitting coach Craig Conklin will take over as manager for the 2023 season.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Lugnuts assistant hitting coach Craig Conklin is being promoted to manager, the team announced on Tuesday.

Conklin, who grew up in Malibu, started his professional baseball career as an area supervisor at the Major League Baseball Scouting Bureau.

He spent four years scouting Southern California for the Oakland Athletics before serving on the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators staff in 2019 and on the Single-A Stockton Ports staff in 2021.

The Lugnuts also announced that pitching coach Don Schulze will return for his third season. He was drafted 11th overall in the 1980 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Schulze spent time in the Majors playing for the Cubs, the Cleveland Indians (since renamed the Guardians), the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres.

New faces to the Lugnuts include hitting coach Ron Witmeyer, assistant hitting coach Luis Báez, athletic trainer Eric Fasth and sports performance coach Steven Thayer.

The Lugnuts begin the season on April 7 with a game against the Great Lakes Loons and make their home field debut with a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps from April 11 – April 16.

For more information about the Lugnuts, including the team’s schedule and where to buy tickets, visit milb.com/lansing.