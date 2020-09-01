Lansing Lugnuts have a new home at Jackson Field

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) to play at Jackson Field through 2027.

“This is an immensely important day for us,” said Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. “We’ve had a strong relationship with Jackson for the last 10 years and we’re excited to take this next step forward, signing a long-term investment that will benefit the City of Lansing and Mid-Michigan in the next decade.”

Jackson began its support of the Lugnuts as a field-level sponsor in 2010. This announcement extends their sponsorship to cover the entire stadium, including the playing field. The Lugnuts’ home ballpark, which opened in 1996 on Michigan Avenue between Cedar and Larch Streets, had been Cooley Law School Stadium since 2010.

“The Mid-Michigan community has been Jackson’s home since we were founded almost 60 years ago,” said Michael Falcon, Jackson CEO.

As has been Jackson’s practice since 2010, each time a Lugnuts player hits a home run during a home game, the company donates $100 to a local nonprofit. Since 2010, these charity home runs have generated nearly $40,000 for Lansing-area organizations. The Boys & Girls Club of Lansing is one organization that has benefited since 2010 from Jackson’s homerun donations.

Despite the cancelation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the stadium found alternative ways to keep bringing people to downtown Lansing: The Lemonade League, a wood-bat league filled with college baseball players representing 22 schools, from Michigan State to Lansing Community College, opened up play on July 23 with a capacity crowd. There were 20 games in total played through August 22, each one a sellout. The summer of 2020 concludes Cooley Law School’s commitment as the stadium naming rights sponsor.

Jackson® Field is also scheduled to host Movie Nights, Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursdays at the Yard, Dinner on the Diamond, and a special Trick-or-Treat Movie Night on October 17.