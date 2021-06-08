Lansing Lugnuts hosting in-person job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Lugnuts are hosting a job fair later this afternoon at Jackson Field, and they’re looking for workers who are in need of a summer job, or are simply looking to make some extra cash.

Organizers say, the team has openings in food and beverage, stadium operations, video production and retail at the Nuts & Bolts shop.

Those who are interested in applying need to bring two forms of identification, along with their bank account information.

Prospective employees must be at least 16 years old, with individuals aged 16-17 will require a work permit.

The job fair is scheduled to begin at 4 o’clock this afternoon and runs until 7 p.m.