LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 38-year-old Lansing man has been arraigned after allegedly committing his 7th Operating While Intoxicated offense.

“OWI 3rd” indicates “third or more” OWI driving offenses, according to a spokesperson for the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The sheriff’s office had previously confirmed with 6 News this was his seventh arrest for driving under the influence.

Nicholas Pickott, 38, was arraigned on Oct. 24 in the 55th District Court before Judge Donald L. Allen, Jr. He was arrested on Oct. 1 at around 9:45 p.m. by an Ingham County deputy. The deputy said Pickott was driving too close to another car on Aurelius Road, just south of the I-96 overpass.

Nicholas Pickott’s booking photograph. (Photo: Ingham County)

Deputies said Pickott’s other arrests date back to 2006.

Pickott’s bond was set at $5,000. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Tuesday.