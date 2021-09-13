Lansing man arraigned for Delhi Twp. shooting

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing man Andrei Jerrell Kelly, 26, has been arraigned in 55th District Court today, on charges coming from his arrest on Sept. 10 for the drive-by shooting in Delhi Township.

On Sept. 10, around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on the 2500 block of Selma St. in Delhi Twp. No one was injured.

Kelly faces multiple weapons charges, with bond being set at $100,000 cash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8231.