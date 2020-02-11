Lansing man arraigned for driving with suspended license

LANSING (WLNS):
A Lansing man has been arraigned after he was arrested in a traffic stop early this morning.
Around 1:50 a.m. today, a Lansing Police Officer made a traffic stop in South Lansing near the Martin L. King Jr. Blvd and Holmes area.
The officer pulled over 20-year-old Julian Moore, who had been driving without headlights or tail lights turned on.
When the officer made contact with Moore, the officer discovered that he did not have a driver’s license.
Moore was placed under arrest without incident.
During the arrest, open alcohol and a firearm were located on Moore.
Moore was then transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility.
In the 54-A District Court under Magistrate Millmore, The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office charged Moore with two counts:
- carrying a concealed weapon
- driving with a suspended license
Moore is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons on:
Probable Cause Conference: 2/20/20 @ 9:30 a.m.
Preliminary Exam: 2/27/20 @ 9: 30 a.m.