Lansing man arraigned for driving with suspended license

LANSING (WLNS):

A Lansing man has been arraigned after he was arrested in a traffic stop early this morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. today, a Lansing Police Officer made a traffic stop in South Lansing near the Martin L. King Jr. Blvd and Holmes area.

The officer pulled over 20-year-old Julian Moore, who had been driving without headlights or tail lights turned on.

When the officer made contact with Moore, the officer discovered that he did not have a driver’s license.

Moore was placed under arrest without incident.

During the arrest, open alcohol and a firearm were located on Moore.

Moore was then transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility.

In the 54-A District Court under Magistrate Millmore, The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office charged Moore with two counts:

carrying a concealed weapon driving with a suspended license

Moore is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons on:

Probable Cause Conference: 2/20/20 @ 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary Exam: 2/27/20 @ 9: 30 a.m.