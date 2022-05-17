LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following an investigation, a Lansing man was arrested for allegedly possessing material that showed children being sexually abused, as well as using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of 27-year-old Ruben Guillen-Cortez Jr.

The investigation began when MSP was made aware that Guillen-Cortez Jr. was supposedly viewing files

of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Following the search warrant of his residence, Guillen-Cortez Jr. was charged with one count of aggravated possession child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Guillen-Cortez Jr. was arraigned in 56-A District Court on Friday, May 13.