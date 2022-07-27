LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

The arrest of Corey Randall Parks, 27, was announced by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

An investigation into Parks was launched after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Evidence collected by police led them to a Lansing home where Parks was staying.

After searching the home, the officers arrested Parks. Digital evidence was seized during the search of the home.

Parks is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 54-A District Court on July 23.

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime are felony charges punishable by up to 10 years in prison.