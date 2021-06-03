Lansing man arrested on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man was arrested on Saturday, May 22nd following a sexual assault report at an apartment complex in Clam Lake Township.

According to police, a female claims she was sexually assaulted by 32-year-old Lansing resident Jesse Martin. Police say the female knew Martin and he allegedly assaulted her in an apartment.

Following the investigation, Martin was arrested for a parole violation and a warrant was requested for sexual assault. Martin is currently being held at the Wexford County jail for his parole violation.

Martin was arraigned at the 84th District Court on May 28th on the following counts:

Two counts first-degree criminal sexual conduct

One count fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Habitual offender fourth offense notice

Martin’s bond was set at $100,000 cash surety, and his next scheduled court appearance is on June 15th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.