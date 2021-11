LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police officers arrived at the Quality Dairy at the 700 block of N. Pine to arrest a man robbing the store.

Police arrived at the store location at 1:15 a.m., arresting the 22-year-old as he was leaving with stolen merchandise.

According to a Facebook post from Lansing Police, Dontae Ramon Loving-Grier was charged and arraigned in 54-A District Court.

Not much else is known about the robbery.