Lansing man charged with carrying concealed weapon

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After being pulled over on the grounds of a minor traffic violation on June 10, 2021, a nine-millimeter handgun was found in 22-year-old Dustin McDonald’s car. McDonald did not have a Concealed Pistol License and the handgun was then taken by police.

A report was then submitted to the Kalkaska County’s Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant for McDonald was authorized on July 19, 2021.

On July 23, 2021, McDonald was arrested in Grand Traverse County and was taken to Kalkaska County Jail.

McDonald was arraigned at 87-B District Court, on one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Bond was set at $2,000, 10%.

McDonald’s next court date is scheduled for August 9, 2021.