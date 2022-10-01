LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gabriel Dixon, 28, has been charged with open murder following the Friday shooting death of 24-year-old Arianna Reed.

Lansing police arrived at the 900 block of Long Boulevard just after 1:40 a.m. on Friday following reports of a woman who was shot. Reed was located with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon also faces charges for unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm violations.

He has been denied bond and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 14.