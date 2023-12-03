LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eddie Morris was a huge fan of the 2021 South Korean Netflix fictional series, “Squid Game.”

So when the 30-year-old Lansing man heard over the radio that a reality version of the fictional show–“Squid Game: The Challenge”–was in the works, he immediately auditioned, got a spot as Player 43–and was in the running for $4.56 million.

“Have you ever been close to the lottery? I haven’t. That’s as close as I’ve ever got to winning that kind of money,” Morris said.

The Original “Squid Game” consisted of 456 people playing deadly games–and in the end, only one could survive and take home millions. Morris said it was almost exactly like what he had watched on the screen–of course, without the death part.

“The dorms we stayed in, like, we’re talking about stuff that was real,” Morris said. “The room legitimately looked like the show; we were all staying in the bunks. No, we didn’t film and then go have a hotel. No, we lived in the bunks; it was as real as it got.”

And, just like in the show–“You had no idea where you were? No,” Morris said.

Although he didn’t win the show, Morris made it pretty far, getting eliminated during the iconic “Marbles” challenge. But he made it farther than most.

Eddie Morris decked out his bike after competing in “Squid Game: The Challenge.” (WLNS)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix trailer, Squid Game: The Challenge)

Eddie Morris in “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Netflix trailer, Squid Game: The Challenge)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix trailer, Squid Game: The Challenge)

Eddie Morris’ contestant number in Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix trailer, Squid Game: The Challenge)

Morris said his favorite part of the show was all the amazing people he met. “I love them to pieces; like, it’s crazy. And in the short period of time that we got to be with each other–you can call it ‘trauma bonding,’ you can call it whatever you want–but I’m so honored to be family with the Squids.”

Being involved in Motocross, a kind of off-road motorcycle racing, after elimination Morris took to decorating his bike in “Squid Game” style. He said he’s excited to apply for more shows like this, and to see where it will take him.

“They anticipated this reality TV show to be the most popular show ever, and it’s been sitting at Number 1, so, it’s been a ride,” Morris said.

The season finale of the show airs Dec. 6, and Morris said he’s excited to see who will win it all.