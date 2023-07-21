DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A federal jury convicted a Lansing man of sending threats to public officials last week.

Kevin William Cassaday, 41, received the verdict of guilty on all counts after the jury deliberated for less than two hours, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Evidence at the trial showed that Cassaday had threatened a federal district court judge’s chamber, as well as Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and the Court of Claims clerk’s office.

According to the DOJ, his threats to the officials in included:

“I am going to get my guns and we are going to have a party.”

“You want me to kill, I will start with you and your family.”

“I want the clerk dead!”

The recipients of the threats had said at the trial that they were the most direct and most persistent threats they had ever received during government service.

“Public officials should be free to serve their communities without worrying about threats to their lives. This offender’s threats to harm a member of the judiciary, an elected law enforcement official, and at least one other public employee caused undue concern for these employees,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

The FBI and the United States Marshals Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rawsthorne prosecuted.