LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pleaded guilty to a felony firearm charge Wednesday.

Gregory McDowell, 47, of Lansing, entered his plea in Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court. McDowell’s plea includes a mandatory sentence of five years in prison.

In August 2021, McDowell had an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder and for absconding from probation.

The 47-year-old was spotted by Lansing police officers driving recklessly in a tan Cadillac Escalade. He crashed the vehicle into several other cars near Sparrow Hospital before running away from the scene with a firearm.

The Escalade McDowell was driving was later discovered to have been stolen.

Multiple Sparrow employees witnessed McDowell running into one of the hospital’s parking lots.

Police said he was found hiding under a Sparrow security vehicle.

According to officials, McDowell was told by a Michigan state trooper to drop the firearm but did not comply. A second Michigan state trooper tried to calm the situation, but McDowell would still not drop the gun.

Officials said McDowell then crawled out from underneath the security vehicle and rolled onto his back. He moved the firearm from his left hand to his right hand, then extended his arm toward the officers.

One of the troopers fired his weapon at McDowell, striking him several times.

Officials said an investigation into the incident determined that the trooper who fired the shots used reasonable force and no criminal charges were filed.

McDowell is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 15, 2023, in Ingham County Circuit Court.