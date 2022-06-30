GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after throwing a gun and drugs out of his car during a high-speed chase.

Eugene Hicks, 38-years-old, received a 10 year sentence after previously pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday.

Hicks was arrested on May 12, 2021. Law enforcement officers said they attempted to stop Hicks in Lansing, and a chase quickly followed.

During the chase, Hicks threw multiple things out of his car, including a loaded Taurus .357 revolver, and plastic bags containing cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine.

Officers said Hicks didn’t stop at any signs or red lights and drove into oncoming traffic. The chase eventually ended when Hicks crashed into traffic and injured a passenger.

“Drugs and guns are a toxic mix, which is only made worse when they are possessed by convicted felons and thrown out of vehicles onto our streets,” Totten said. “Our office will continue to work together with all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lansing Police Department, Lansing’s Violent Crime Initiative Unit, and the Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation.