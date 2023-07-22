Willie James III was arrested, convicted and sentenced for the 2021 murder of Antonio Taylor, Jr., 22, at Snipes store in Delta Twp.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Willie James III, of Lansing, has received a sentence of at least 70 years in prison for the murder of 22-year-old Antonio Taylor, Jr. at Snipes clothing store on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township on Nov. 23, 2021.

An Eaton County Circuit Court Jury found James guilty of second-degree murder, felony firearm–second offense, carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Strong requested the maximum sentence, because of James’ long violent criminal history, the maliciousness of the crime, and James’ previous failures at probation and parole terms, including to a news release from the Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney.

“Antonio Taylor, Jr.’s death was a senseless, cold-blooded murder, and his family is now left with only his memory,” said Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas R. Lloyd. “The defendant has shown zero remorse for his actions, and he has wasted his numerous prior chances at rehabilitation.”

Taylor was shopping for clothing with his friends in Nov. 2021 when James shot and killed him, said the prosecutor’s office.

Police apprehended him about two weeks later.