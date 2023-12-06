GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lansing man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for illegally possessing a gun that was used in a homicide near Muskegon, federal attorneys say.

Ricky Jaimal Meeks, 41, of Lansing, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm at a jury trial in May. That charge stemmed from a September 2022 domestic assault that happened at a Lansing home. Meeks fled from that scene in a vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. He was arrested and found with a firearm, attorneys said.

When Meeks went before a judge for sentencing, federal attorneys put forth more evidence saying that the gun he was found with in Lansing was the same one used in a killing in Muskegon that happened on Oct. 5, 2021. Earnest Hardy was found shot 10 times and died at the scene. Analysis and ballistics testing confirmed the shell casings recovered at the Muskegon scene were fired from the same gun Meeks had in Lansing in 2022, attorneys said.

Meeks was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to spend three years on supervised release afterward.