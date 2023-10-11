GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lansing man who “bombarded” federal officials and police with threats and specifically targeted a judge with calls that became “increasingly profane and threatening” was sentenced this week to more than three years in prison.

Kevin Cassaday, 41, “engaged in a campaign of harassment and threats to various state and federal public officials,” federal officials said.

“His grievances were largely imaginary, but his threats were real,” they continued.

A jury found him guilty in July of sending threats to public officials.

U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, who serves on the east side of the state, presided over sentencing Tuesday in Lansing. In addition to 37 months in prison, Cassaday will serve two years on supervised release.

The criminal investigation got underway after Cassaday threatened a federal district court judge’s chamber, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth and the Court of Claims clerk’s office. Among the threats attributed to Cassaday: “I am going to get my guns and we are going to have a party,” and, “You want me to kill, I will start with you and your family.”

Cassaday in 2021 filed dozens of cases in various state and federal courts and then became upset when his complaints were dismissed, court records show.

“Cassaday’s crimes fundamentally are about frightening public service employees merely trying to do their job,” Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Rawsthorne wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Defense attorney Haralambos D. Mihas asked that Cassaday be sentenced to time served since his 2021 arrest, saying treatment, not prison, is the best course of action.

Cassaday “was mentally ill and in distress when he made those threats,” Mihas wrote. “In 2021, Kevin Cassaday was spiraling off an emotional cliff.”

“The time is right to finally get Mr. Cassaday the help he needs, not in prison but under the supervision of the probation department,” Mihas wrote. “A sentence of time served is appropriate but no greater than necessary.”