LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 32-year-old man has been hospitalized with injuries from a gunshot wound after a shooting Saturday night in Lansing, Lansing Police Department said.

LPD responded Saturday night to the 1800 block of Coleman Avenue, near Mt. Hope Avenue in Lansing. The 32-year-old Lansing man had suffered a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LPD said. The investigation is ongoing.