Lansing man identified after fatal crash on MLK Blvd.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man who was killed in a crash on Martin Luther King Blvd. late Friday night has been identified as 51-year-old Juan Rolando Sanchez.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at a local hospital the same night as the crash.

Lansing Police were called to the crash Friday night around 11:40 p.m. When officials arrived, they found two cars with serious damage.

A 22-year-old woman was also in Sanchez’s car and suffered minor injuries, which she was treated for.

The second car had three people inside. Two of the passengers had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries, a 2-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman. Both the passengers remain in critical condition.

The 39-year-old man driving the second vehicle has been released from the hospital.

Initial investigation indicates that when the collision occurred, the first vehicle was heading south on Martin Luther King Blvd., while the second vehicle was going west on Pleasant Grove Ave.

Police say that speed may have played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.