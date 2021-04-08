Lansing man in custody after jumping on cars on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended a 38-year-old Lansing man after he allegedly “jumped” on cars on eastbound I-96.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the man was located climbing on the tractor portion of a tractor trailer.

He allegedly exhibited signs of “excited delirium” and refused to come down from the trailer, even when a ladder was offered.

He was taken into protective custody after jumping onto a patrol vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

I-96 Eastbound was closed for around one hour, but is now fully operational.