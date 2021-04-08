Lansing man in custody after jumping on cars on I-96

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended a 38-year-old Lansing man after he allegedly “jumped” on cars on eastbound I-96.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the man was located climbing on the tractor portion of a tractor trailer.

He allegedly exhibited signs of “excited delirium” and refused to come down from the trailer, even when a ladder was offered.

He was taken into protective custody after jumping onto a patrol vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

I-96 Eastbound was closed for around one hour, but is now fully operational.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar