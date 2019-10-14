Lansing man mistakenly declared dead by former employer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Edward Trask planned on spending a relaxing weekend with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

Those plans went out the window after they got several letters early that weekend from different companies with one shocking similarity.

“To the estate of Edward Trask,” a letter from his healthcare provider read, “Medicare told us of the death of Edward Trask. Please accept our condolences.”

The letters came as a surprise to Trask, a General Motors retiree, and his family.

“I just about fell over,” his wife Marlene says. “I just couldn’t believe where this came from.”

Edward, who turns 80 in November, says he feels happy to still be alive and well, but also frustrated.

“I just don’t understand how this could’ve happened,” he says. “I thought you had to have a death certificate to notify the powers-that-be that you’re dead. And who could do this?”

None of the letters say who reported Trask’s death to General Motors, or how or when he supposedly died. The family only knows his former employer notified Medicare of his death.

His wife and daughter, Dixie Pettit, are trying to undo the damage. Pettit says the consequences kicked in almost overnight. Everything including his health and dental insurance, pension accounts and UAW benefits were all cut off.

“He’s ‘deceased,’ they won’t even take his credit cards,” Pettit says. “He can’t order parts from General Motors, he’s a retiree from General Motors, he can’t even order the parts he needs because they have him as deceased in there. If he was to go to the hospital, he has to pay for the entire bill out of pocket. He has to pay for prescriptions out of pocket at cost.”

6 News couldn’t find an obituary for an Edward Trask in the last year.



His family says they’ll keep calling as long as it takes to get everything fixed.