LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man is asking for the public’s help after his dog was allegedly stolen right out of his front yard.

Omar Rodriguez says on June 6, his 1-year-old puppy named Zeno was snatched from his front yard on Jenison Street in Lansing.

“A lowlife — somebody that doesn’t have self-respect,” Rodriguez said about the person who took his dog.

Omar Rodriguez says his dog Zeno (shown here) was stolen from his front yard.

Thankfully, a neighbor caught a video of the people Rodriguez thinks are responsible. The footage shows a red pickup truck.

“When she showed me the first clip, he just drove past the house what it looks like then it cuts off. Then, about a minute later, he turned right back around that’s when it shows he slows by the house and backs in the driveway. After that, I couldn’t get any more footage showing when they left or anything like that,” Rodriguez said.

A day later, Rodriguez says he received a random text message from somebody claiming they know where his dog is.

“I don’t know how they got my number or anything like that, they just hit me up and gave me all the information and all that stuff. When I tried to basically get to know like how he got my number, or who they are, he just stopped texting back. He was just trying to stay anonymous himself,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says he still hasn’t heard back from that number, but he doesn’t plan on giving up. He says that Zeno is more than a dog, he is family.

“I was there when he was born. I chose him out to be my dog, ever since then he’s been there a lot for me — basically my emotional support dog. Cause anytime I’m feeling some type of way, he knows when I’m not feeling right and he would just lean next to me, you know,” Rodriguez said.

“If anybody sees him, just basically do your best to at least contact somebody ASAP, or hold him until I can get there or something like that,” Rodriguez continued.

If you or anybody else has information to could lead to Zeno being returned home, please call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.