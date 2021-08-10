Lansing man sentenced for conspiring to provide materials to ISIS

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Muse Muse, 22, of Lansing has been convicted of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. He faces 78 months in prison and then 10 years of supervised release.

Muse Muse was arrested alongside several other men on January 21, 2019 at the Gerald R Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. Muse was on his way to Mogadishu, Somalia, with the goal of joining ISIS. His brother, Mohamud Muse and cousin Mohamed Haji were also arrested.

Muse immediately confessed after his arrest, saying ” [I] wanted to join ISIS in Somalia so I wouldn’t have to do an attack in the United States.”

In December 2018 and January 2019, Muse had been in contact with an individual he believed to be an ISIS fighter. The fighter wired money to Muse to buy the plane tickets, where he would meet the representative in Mogadishu.

In recorded videos, all three defendants pledge allegiance to ISIS.

Muse and the other defendants celebrated a 2017 terrorist attack in New York, as well as saying in a separate text “I am a terrorist” and “I’m going to Somalia, God willing.”

“In January 2020, Muse Muse admitted that he: (1) agreed with one or more individuals to provide material support or resources (which includes personnel) to ISIS, a foreign terrorist organization; (2) knew that ISIS was a designated foreign terrorist organization or had engaged or engages in terrorist activity or terrorism; and (3) is a U.S. national and that part of the offense occurred in the United States. Muse Muse further admitted that the individuals he conspired with were his relatives and co-defendants, Mohamud Muse and Mohamed Haji. Mohamud Muse and Haji have each also pled guilty in connection with the plot and await sentencing,” the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“Muse Muse’s determination to join ISIS and harm Americans in Michigan and overseas was well documented during the investigation,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division. “The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force works every day to prevent violence before it occurs, and once again I commend the outstanding work of our partners on the JTTF who work 24/7 to keep the citizens of Michigan safe