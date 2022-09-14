WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE. READER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Sixty-year-old Robert Duane Wicke of Lansing has been sentenced to life in prison for attempting to coerce children into sex acts.

On top of the life sentence, Wicke was sentenced to 20 years of custody three times in relation to three counts of distributing child pornography and 20 years’ custody on each three counts of collecting child pornography.

The six 20-year sentences will be served concurrently alongside his life sentence.

U.S. District Judge Jane M. Beckering ordered 10 years of supervised release if Wicke is ever released early.

Beckering expressed dismay at Wicke’s history of sexually abusing children and described his conduct as “very very serious” and some of the worst she has ever seen.

Wicke was caught after an undercover FBI special agent posed as a California mother with two young daughters on a messaging app. Wicke sought to abuse the children and asked the agent to bring the two daughters and train them as sex slaves.

The U.S. Department of Justice called his chats “depraved and graphic.” Wicke sent the undercover agent videos of children being abused and requested the videos be shared with the fictional daughters.

On March 21, 2022 Wicke traveled to Grand Rapids as part of his plan to meet with the undercover agent. Instead of meeting a California mother, Wicke was arrested by federal agents and had his devices seized.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten stated, “Mr. Wicke’s depraved actions are beyond words. I am

grateful for the FBI’s work to protect children. Today and every day we will hold child predators

accountable.”