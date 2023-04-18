Delhi Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s office said a 22-year-old Lansing man is recovering after being shot in the leg.

It happened on Monday around 6:40 p.m. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4326 Dell Road in Delhi Township for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found four people near the scene.

A 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were no other reported injuries. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Brad Delaney at 517-676-8251.