LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For 39 years, the city of Lansing has played host to the Silver Bells in the City celebration in downtown Lansing.

Friday night was no exception with thousands of people, festive lighting anywhere one can imagine, and the Jolly Old Elf himself made appearance as well.

It’s a Lansing tradition tied to lighting the state Christmas tree and welcoming the winter holiday season.

Fireworks as part of the 2023 Silver Bells in the City celebration. (WLNS)

There was a drone light show, the lighting of the state Christmas tree, of course, and the annual electric light parade.

Young Jace Wright encouraged visitors to the annual tradition.

“Come on down to Silver Bells and have a hot chocolate,” he said.

Friday’s festivities kicked off with the opening of the Silver Bells Village. The thousands of visitors in Downtown had a chance to start their holiday shopping visiting vendors from throughout Michigan. Following that, the annual Electric Light Parade made the city glow as more than 70 floats full of lights, special guests and area high school marching bands strutted through downtown and filled the air with a festive soundtrack.

Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City Electric Light Parade 2023. (WLNS)

When Old Saint Nick appeared, it brought cheers and smiles to people of all ages.

Mixed in with the holiday cheer was love to go around.

Damari Miller, with an assist, used the Capitol City Holiday tradition to ask his love – “Will you marry me?” On one knee, he asked – and through tears of joy she said yes – and the crowd around them cheered.

“This was the year we finally got engaged,” a beaming Miller said after his girlfriend of 11 years Alena Sorelle said yes.

The evening wrapped with a drone show, fireworks and the official lighting of the state Christmas tree.

While the festivities are done for Friday, there’s one more chance to catch the Silver Bell tradition – Saturday morning the Silver Bells 5K steps off at 9 a.m.