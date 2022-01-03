Lansing mayor aims for more resources to handle gun violence in the new year

LANISNG, Mich. (WLNS) – 2021 was a deadly year in Lansing, with a record number of homicides, many of them involving guns.

Mayor Schor said that Lansing isn’t alone, and rising violence has become a nationwide issue.

“Lansing was the first police department in the state to have a social worker, and we added a second one last year. We will currently look more into that. We’re looking at grants with the federal government to try and create a social worker unit and create a community response unit which would have a social worker, police officer, EMT or firefighter, trying to put that unit together,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor has gotten some criticism from the community members and activists who say that the mayor has not done enough to deal with crime rates in the short term.