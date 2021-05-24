Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces upcoming City events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has announced upcoming events held by the City of Lansing.
These events come as COVID-19 restrictions relax across the board and Michiganders are able to resume some pre-pandemic activities – with some caveats.
Via the City of Lansing:
“Memorial Day – Saturday, May 29, 2021
- Lansing Fire Department Memorial Ceremony to honor Lansing Fire Department current and retired employees who have passed away in 2021 or in the line of duty at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery (1800 E. Mt. Hope Avenue). COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. Public is welcome to attend.
- City of Lansing Memorial Day Event will be virtual and stream live on Facebook at 12:00 p.m. on www.facebook.com/cityoflansingmi. It will also air on City TV at a later date.
Mayor’s Family River Walk and Run – Saturday, June 12, 2021
- This year’s Family River Walk and Run will be a hybrid event with an in-person and virtual option. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Lansing/MayorsRiverwalkrun for details.
Fourth of July Events
- The 4th of July Parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. around the Capitol Loop. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed.
- If you’d like to be in the 4th of July Parade, visit: https://www.lansingmi.gov/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-Forms-14/4th-of-July-Parade-Participant-Applicati-116
- The 4th of July Fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m. There will be no concert this year. The best viewing options will be from Riverfront Park, Durant Park or Marshall Park. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. “