Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces upcoming City events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has announced upcoming events held by the City of Lansing.

These events come as COVID-19 restrictions relax across the board and Michiganders are able to resume some pre-pandemic activities – with some caveats.

Via the City of Lansing:

Memorial Day – Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • Lansing Fire Department Memorial Ceremony to honor Lansing Fire Department current and retired employees who have passed away in 2021 or in the line of duty at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery (1800 E. Mt. Hope Avenue). COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. Public is welcome to attend.
  • City of Lansing Memorial Day Event will be virtual and stream live on Facebook at 12:00 p.m. on www.facebook.com/cityoflansingmi. It will also air on City TV at a later date.  

 
Mayor’s Family River Walk and Run – Saturday, June 12, 2021

 
Fourth of July Events

  • The 4th of July Parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. around the Capitol Loop. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed.
  • If you’d like to be in the 4th of July Parade, visit: https://www.lansingmi.gov/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-Forms-14/4th-of-July-Parade-Participant-Applicati-116
  • The 4th of July Fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m. There will be no concert this year. The best viewing options will be from Riverfront Park, Durant Park or Marshall Park. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. “

