Lansing Mayor Andy Schor releases internal COVID-19 mitigation plan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has released an internal COVID-19 mitigation plan to prevent the spread of the disease in the workplace.

“The City of Lansing has provided guidance to employees on measures and potential measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “We are taking these measures to keep our employees and residents safe. I encourage everyone to do their part by having good hygiene and take the appropriate steps to keep our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers safe.”

The City of Lansing has told all employees to take the following steps to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases in the workplace:

• All nonessential business travel outside of Clinton, Ingham and Eaton County will be suspended until further notice.

• All employees are expected to stay home, or they will be sent home, if they exhibit any reported symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

• Departments will provide facial tissues, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in meetings, as available.

• All employees are expected to sanitize their hands and work areas frequently.

• Face-to-face meetings of three or more people are discouraged until further notice.

The memo and travel restriction policy can be found in their entirety at www.lansingmi.gov/news.



A committee is in the process of creating a plan for how the City will continue to function if high rates of absenteeism occur. The Lansing Police and Fire Departments are currently reviewing department alternative call response measures.

Lansing is also part of an areawide workgroup that continues to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. The workgroup is led by the Ingham County Health Department and includes the City of Lansing’s Emergency Management team, Sparrow Health System, McLaren Greater Lansing, Ingham County Emergency Management, District 1 Regional Medical Response Coalition, Tri-County Medical Control Authority and several other agencies.