LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor submitted his fifth annual Executive Budget Recommendation to Lansing City Council.

These recommendations will cover the 2023 fiscal year, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The proposed spending plan for the city totals $241.6 million, a 1.2% increase from the 2022 budget.

The Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund Budget is $154.8 million, a 2.3% increase.

“The City of Lansing continues to invest in our community with an eye toward the future. We are still facing the challenges that the COVID pandemic brought on and this budget reflects the priorities that residents expressed during participatory budget events,” Mayor Schor said in a press release. “My budget proposal calls for an additional LPD social worker, focus on economic development work, additional street and sidewalk repairs, a financial empowerment grant administrator, human resources associates to improve the City hiring process, and funding many other important priorities for the residents of the City of Lansing.”

Several highlights in the proposed budget include (from the mayor’s office):

The previously-announced plan to bring the economic development back in-house by moving the Lansing Economic Development Team back to the city and partnering with LEAP for regional work

New Office of Financial Empowerment grant administrator, partially funded with grant administration fees

New code compliance officer

New accountant to focus on accounts receivable, bank reconciliations, and the collection of dollars owed to the City

New mechanical inspector, funded with fees

New deputy director, hiring & recruiting specialist, and health & wellness specialist in Human Resources

Part-time legal assistant in the Office of the City Attorney

Assistant Police Chief for efficient organizational support within LPD

Creating crisis assistance teams within LPD using recently announced federal funding

A new Public Information Coordinator within LPD

Michigan Avenue plan implementation with funding from the federal government, Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, corridor assistance and façade grants, and Community Foundation matching grants

Parks & Recreation CIP funding for camps, tree planting and replanting, playground upgrades, cemetery repairs, Washington Park pavilion, Foster Park improvements, and other programs

Road and street repairs to be completed with dedicated road money, including: $2.750 million for major street and bridge work $1.845 million for local street repairs $200,000 for neighborhood sidewalk repairs

Fire Department equipment updates by looking at all pots, including ARPA, opioid settlement dollars, grants, and other areas to find funds to replace aging equipment

In addition to the budget, Mayor Schor announced an amendment to the current 2022 budget. COVID-19 Funds from the federal government will go towards:

$2 million in hero pay for eligible first responders and workers, using the first round of federal ARPA dollars, contingent upon finalizing the list of eligible workers with the respective unions

A new, third police social worker, funded with excess dollars from the current budget, sustained with federal ARPA funds and opioid settlement funds

“I am so proud to have continued working with our state legislators and Governor Whitmer to ensure Lansing receives our share of state funding to help offset losses from a reduced state workforce,” said Schor. “In addition, I am proud to keep working with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and our US Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow to continue pushing for critical federal support for our City budget. Funding from these sources have allowed us to prioritize neighborhoods, parks, racial justice and equity, small business support, infrastructure, and so many other areas that keep Lansing an incredible place to live and retire.”