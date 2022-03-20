LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced on Facebook that he’s tested positive for COVID.

He wrote, “After two immunizations, a booster, and two years of negative COVID-19 tests, I have unfortunately contracted the virus.”

Schor wrote that he tested negative on Friday, but chose to self-quarantine this weekend out of precaution.

He said he retested again today and found out he was positive.

Schor wrote, “I have mild symptoms similar to a cold and will be working from home as long as necessary, continuing to do the job that I was elected to do.”

At the end of his post, Mayor Schor encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted if they aren’t already.