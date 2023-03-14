LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing mayor Andy Schor will deliver the State of the City address Tuesday night at Everett High School.

The speech started at 7 p.m. and was proceeded by entertainment from students with the Lansing School District.

Miss the speech? Don’t worry, we’ll have a recap for you on 6 News at 11.

Schor is in the second year of his second term as Lansing mayor after being re-elected in November of 2021.

This was Schor’s sixth State of the City address, however, the last few have been virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event returns in person this year.

During the speech, Schor touted economic and aesthetic improvements to the city, including the renovation and restoration of “eyesores” and business facades.

Schor also celebrated partnerships on the east side of Lansing, including new hotels and apartments for MSU students.

He also announced that Washington Park will be named after Senator Debbie Stabenow, who announced her retirement earlier this year. The new name comes with a new play structure and funding.

Stabenow made a cameo as well during the address in a prerecorded video, where she honored the victims of the Michigan State Mass shooting last month.

Schor has recently teased political desires outside the City of Lansing. On March 2, he announced he is formally exploring a run for U.S. Congress.

He is looking at a run for the 7th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who has announced her attention to run for the U.S. Senate.