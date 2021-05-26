Lansing mayor Andy Schor to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has announced on Wednesday that he will ease some COVID-19 restrictions for the city.

The hiring freeze for the City of Lansing that started in April 2020 has been lifted, allowing the Lansing Department of Human Resources to resume hiring new employees.

Foster Community Center, Gier Community Center and Schmidt Community Center are now set to reopen. Foster will reopen on June 14, Gier will reopen on June 21, and Schmidt will reopen immediately.

CDC and MIOSHA guidelines will remain in place. All other City facilities remain closed to the public and are accessible by appointment only until further notice.

“The City of Lansing will continue to adapt and make changes as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Andy Schor and I have worked together to implement necessary safety precautions since he issued an EO to declare a State of Emergency in March of 2020, and now we have agreed to allow that order to expire in July,” said Council President Peter Spadafore in a press release.

The text of the executive orders lifting the restrictions can be read here.