Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks at a rally to end gun violence, July 8 at Walk in Truth Ministries.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following reports of multiple shootings over the weekend, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has released a statement.

“Illegal guns on our streets have had a devastating effect on so many lives in our community. The incident on Holmes in the early morning hours of Saturday, and the homicide on Sunday, are further examples of that,” Schor said.

Multiple shootings were recently reported in Lansing, including one where a 22-year-old man was killed, another that injured several people and another that wounded an 18-year-old.

Mayor Schor says that he is “angry” about the incidents, and that young people in Lansing shouldn’t have to fear gun violence.

“The event Friday night should have been young people out watching a concert and enjoying live music with their friends,” Schor said. “The City Attorney has begun the process of investigating our legal steps, including the possibility of filing a nuisance property complaint in court.”

The mayor also says that he would support repealing the cabaret license of the organizers behind Friday night’s event where five people were injured in a shooting.

Mayor Schor says the city is “investing hundreds of thousands” in the Advance Peace Initiative to mentor youth and prevent gun violence. While the Violent Crime Initiative is working to get illegal guns off of the street.

“We need common sense gun reform laws enacted now,” he said.