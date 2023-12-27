LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says despite a new and old set of obstacles, he’s confident the city is more prepared than a year ago for the coming year.

Schor acknowledged the city has a red tag “crisis” and a violent crime issue, but says he believes the city can overcome those challenges.

The city is still transitioning from a pandemic footing – with shut downs and a constricted economy – and that is working in the city’s favor.

“And a lot of that is from help from the state government, federal government, people coming back to work. Residents here going out and spending money,” he says. “It really has been a good year.”

Schor credits the federal government for its support in American Rescue Plan funding. Right at the end of last year, $2 million in grants were split between non-profits — earmarked to support food, health care services and infrastructure needs.

New developments in housing and business also took shape around Lansing — like Grewal Hall in downtown and 500 to 600 new housing units being constructed, according to the mayor. While there’s more work ahead, the downtown district has gotten praise this year.

“We continue to navigate challenges,” said Schor. “Knowing that, we just won an award downtown for re-purposing. They were one of four or five cities nationally, so we know they are doing a lot of work repurposing.”

The city department responsible for oversight of the housing stock has seen upheaval over the last year. Leadership in the Office of Economic Development and Planning, which oversees the Office of Code Compliance, has changed over three times since February. City Council officials say the hundreds of red tagged houses – those deemed unsafe to live in – is at a “crisis” level.

Schor counters that managers have been aggressive on tackling the red-tagged housing problems.

“The staff are addressing the red tag housing,” he says. “Being sympathetic to those that live there, especially those who don’t know they are in a red tagged property. Making sure to go after landlords who have had many units that are red-tagged.”

This year also saw lawsuits and settlements with some property owners at the center of multiple red tag issues. But the work isn’t over, Schor says.

“I think they are in a good place, but there’s more work to do,” he says. “And we will continue to put in that work in 2024.”

Violent crime has also been a concern this year. Schor says cases of ‘shots fired’ calls and complaints remain a concern.

Guns are being pulled from the street, he says, but he’s confident initiatives like Advance Peace are part of the solution to the larger issues of the jigsaw of causation of violence. He notes Advance Peace’s mission to work with those at risk for violence is important.

“This is one of the reasons we are seeing reduced homicides and violence,” he says.

Lansing, like other municipalities across the state and the nation, is struggling with recruiting qualified candidates for the police and fire departments. Schor says the city and state are working to ease the workload for current law enforcement and first responders while supporting the next generation of public safety employees. He points to the city’s planned new public safety complex and competitive contracts as examples of the work being done to attract and retain police and fire employees.

“We’re increasing the number — and more than it needs to be – knowing retirements are coming,” he says.