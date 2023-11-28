LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —Tuesday’s Shooting in Lansing is the latest in a string of violent encounters involving guns.

So far, Lansing has seen 14 homicides since the beginning of the year, and five of those have come within the last two weeks.

That includes a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man on Monday night outside of the South Lansing branch of the Capital Area District Library.

Out of the 14 homicides Lansing has seen this year, only eight of those cases led to arrests, and six of those suspects are teenagers.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor says he’s frustrated because guns are too easy to access and too easy to use.

“Anybody who gets into a fight and has a gun can get a gun and use it. And that’s tremendously, and continues to be tremendously frustrating to me,” Schor said.

Schor also says that while this raises concerns, he believes targeting access to illegal guns is how these numbers can go down.

“I’m gonna continue to fight to say we need to do more about illegal guns and we need to hold people accountable when they lose their guns or when they’re stolen,” Schor said. “Don’t take out your frustrations using guns. Cause someone is gonna use it against you. And it’s a terrible situation.”