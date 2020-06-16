Lansing mayor rolls out racial justice plan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing mayor Andy Schor is announcing plans to advance racial justice in the city.

He is focusing on a list of seven immediate actions, including reviewing police use of force policies and engaging the communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences and stories to review.

Schor is also pushing to finalize a Diversity and Inclusion Officer position in the City.

His plan also includes building more transparency into the city’s website concerning police policies and crime statistics.

