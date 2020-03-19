A breath of fresh air: All City of Lansing Parks will remain open as normal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –

While many workers are moving from their offices to work from home and stay inside amid the COVID-19 outbreak, there is still an opportunity to get out of the indoors and head outside.

Lansing City Major Andy Schor said the City of Lansing parks and the Lansing River Trail currently remain open from dawn until dusk, as normal, amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Lansing is home to 111 parks and 16 miles of river trail that connects to other community’s trails.

“All of our residents have at least one park within 10 minutes from their home. I encourage continued use of the Lansing River Trail and parks as a way to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still practicing social distancing and using best judgment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor.

Registration for future Lansing Parks and Recreation programs can be completed at www.lansingmi.gov/parks or by calling 517-483-4277. Parks staff is still taking calls offsite and checking voicemails on a regular basis.

Issues found on the Lansing River Trail or within Lansing parks should continue to be submitted to the City’s service request system, Lansing Connect at www.lansingmi.gov/lansingconnect.