Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that the City of Lansing has reached 50% self-response for the 2020 Census.

His post read: “We’re officially over 50% of self-response on the 2020 Census here in Lansing! Please take a few minutes to fill out the 9 question survey that will deliver 10 years of benefits right to our community. Keep going Lansing, we need you! my2020census.gov “