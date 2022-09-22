LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor unveiled the city’s new sustainability action plan that aims to combat climate change today.

The Sustainability Action Plan (SAP) aims to improve energy efficiency, increase the use of renewable energy, protect water resources and land, and better manage material allocation.

“The Sustainability Action Plan represents over a year’s worth of work among City staff, local community leaders, citizens and others, and demonstrates our commitment in the fight against climate change,” said Lori Welch, Sustainability Manager for the City of Lansing.

Schor’s office said the plan will both help combat climate change and save the city money.

“We help cities around the U.S. unlock new possibilities through infrastructure upgrades that create growth, efficiency and cost savings for years to come. That’s exactly what we are doing for the City of Lansing,” said Charles McGinnis, Vice President of Sales, Sustainable Infrastructure, Johnson Controls in a press release.

To learn more about the plan, click here: lansingmi.gov/sustainability.