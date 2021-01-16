Lansing Mayor urges community to avoid downtown area this weekend

A 6-foot chain-link fence is put up around the Michigan Capitol Building on Jan 15, 2021 in preparation for anticipated protests ahead of Inauguration Day.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As law enforcement prepares for anticipated protests at the Capitol Building ahead of Inauguration Day, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is urging the community to avoid the Capitol and its surrounding downtown area.

On Saturday morning, he released the following statement:

“In light of expected demonstrations at the Capitol Building this Sunday, I urge everyone to avoid coming to the Capitol and surrounding area. Downtown Lansing residents should consider planning ahead to stay inside and avoid this demonstration. Downtown is a vibrant neighborhood and residents and businesses there should feel confident knowing that the Lansing Police Department is working closely with the Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Department and other police agencies to ensure these planned events remain peaceful.

I am asking residents and those who live in the Lansing area to stay out of the downtown area and to not engage with demonstrators who come to our city with ill intentions.

While the next few days will be even more challenging for Lansing, please consider supporting our downtown businesses in the coming weeks by shopping or visiting your favorite restaurant. I know these small businesses would truly appreciate your support,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

Police tell 6 News they began increasing their presence in the downtown area on Monday and will continue to do so through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Chain link fences have also been installed around City Hall and the Capitol building.