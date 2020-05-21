Lansing Mayor’s annual Riverwalk to be virtual this year

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the Annual Riverwalk will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who were looking to run or walk in the race can still complete their own jog on the trail June 13th.

How does a virtual event work?

On June 13 between 9am – 12 noon, run or walk 3.1 miles on your own either outside (we recommend the River Trail) or on a treadmill.

Runners submit their times and awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group.

Registration is $20 until June 6 for runners and includes a Mayor’s Riverwalk T-Shirt, finisher medal and Matching socks with prizes for the top three finishers in each age group. Between June 6-10, registration increases to $25, and between June 10-13, prices will increase to $30)



Registration is free to walkers and includes Mayor’s Riverwalk T-Shirt and finisher medal.

We anticipate having some curb side pick ups after the race for you to receive your swag/prizes.

Details on those dates will be emailed in the future.