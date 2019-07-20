Lansing mobile food pantry feeds hundreds of families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Lansing is working to battle a growing problem that many people in the area face: food insecurity.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of Abundant Grace Faith Church in Lansing today looking to feed themselves and their families. It’s an issue city officials say rises every summer.

“As you find yourself more budget challenged, what do you give up?,” said Lansing resident Holly Richmond.

For many people, including Richmond, the answer to that question is food.

“They supplement what I had been reduced to living on,” said Richmond.

Richmond has lived in Lansing for more than 50 years and says the help from the city to stay full has made all the difference for her.

“It did save my life,” said Richmond.

Sabrina Stone has four kids.

“Things like this, it helps because one minute they’ll tell you, yeah you can get food stamps, the next minute, you know, you get denied about something, but at that time, you know, you can’t just let denial stop you from feeding your children,” said Stone.

Joan Jackson Johnson, the director of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, says each month they feed about 400 to 500 families.

“Lansing is like all other cities, we have a lot of people that even with working and a large family, you just cannot make ends meet,” said Jackson Johnson.

Richmond wants other people who are struggling, too, to not be ashamed.

“You downplay it. ‘But how are you really doing? Oh I’m fine!’ and I am fine, but this is how I stay fine,” said Richmond.

Even if you aren’t affected by food insecurity personally, there are still ways to help the community.

