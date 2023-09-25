LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Model Railroad Club held its annual fall open house Sunday.

People had the chance to look at all of its displays which have grown over the past 40 years.

The layout has multiple levels with bridges, and buildings along with a birds-eye view option upstairs.

Lansing Model Railroad Club opens to public. (WLNS)

Dozens of people packed the building to watch the trains chug down the tracks.

“What we enjoy every time people come out here is they’re excited to see this,” recording secretary for the Lansing Model Railroad Club Michael Frezell told 6 News. “They have a smile on their face, and they tell us we had no idea this was here. People can get to see a lot of things when they walk in the door. They’re a little overwhelmed with trains running around. We have beautiful scenery with buildings, mountains, bridges, and houses all over the place.”

The club meets every Thursday night and is open to new members.